3 One-Hit Wonders From 1979 That 70s Kids Still Remember Today

The year 1979 marked the transition from the golden age of the 70s to the wildly new and inventive era of the 1980s. Quite a bit of good music came out in 1979, too, as any 70s kid would know. And more than a few one-hit wonders hit the airwaves in 1979 as well. Let’s look at just a few solitary hits that anyone who was young in the 1970s would remember!

“Ring My Bell” by Anita Ward

Remember this sweet little disco-dance tune? Anita Ward made it big with this major hit in 1979. Written by producer Frederick Knight, “Ring My Bell” was originally written for teen star Stacy Lattisaw as a song about talking with friends on the phone. However, Larritsaw moved to a different label, and the song was reimagined for Anita Ward to sing. “Ring My Bell” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also charted quite well on the disco and soul charts. Sadly, though, Ward never produced a Top 40 hit again.

“Get Used To It” by Roger Voudouris

Roger Voudouris was a pretty underrated musician back in the day, and produced one of the most underrated one-hit wonders of 1979. And, sadly, he only ever saw major charting success with the 1979 pop-rock tune, “Get Used To It”. That song made it to No. 21 on the Hot 100 chart, and also did well in Australia and New Zealand. He never produced another charting hit again, and he stopped making music around 1981. However, he continued to write music for other people and projects, notably the 1983 film The Lonely Lady. Voudouris passed away in 2003.

“Pop Muzik” by M

In my opinion, this is the most recognizable of all one-hit wonders that came out in 1979. This new wave, synth-pop classic with a disco edge came out in March of that year. “Pop Muzik” was produced by musician Robin Scott, best known for his art pop project, M. The music video for the song was also quite a famous piece of work.

“Pop Muzik” by M reached No. 2 on the UK charts and No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. M saw some charting success in the UK and Australia with “Moonlight And Muzak” later in 1979, as well as a remixed version of “Pop Muzik” in 1989. However, the project never made it to the Hot 100 again.

