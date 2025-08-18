3 Nostalgic Songs From the 1960s That Will Make You Homesick for the West Coast

California is one of the most popular subjects of songs ever. There are more than a few songs from every single decade, across many genres, that celebrate the West Coast and all its natural and cultural beauty. If you find yourself missing California or just yearning for a road trip along the West Coast, these three nostalgic songs from the 1960s need to make it to your playlist. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“California Girls” by The Beach Boys (1965)

What a classic! This is a lot of people’s favorite Beach Boys song, and for good reason. Written by the incomparable late Brian Wilson, “California Girls” is a celebration of women in general, but it has that California flair and surfy sound to it that makes it a staple for any West Coast-themed playlist. “California Girls” is also one of The Beach Boys’ most successful songs of their career.

“San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)” by Scott McKenzie (1967)

Nostalgic 1960s songs about California don’t get more on-the-nose than this one. “San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)” by Scott McKenzie was written by John Phillips (of The Mamas & The Papas) back in 1967. This song is a true generational anthem from the golden age of psychedelic rock. This song might just be responsible for encouraging thousands of young counterculture-loving people to SF during the late 1960s. Even if it wasn’t that influential, it’s still one of the most gorgeous songs to come out that year, in my opinion.

“Do You Know The Way To San Jose” by Dionne Warwick (1968)

How about a little bit of soul for our list of nostalgic 1960s songs? “Do You Know The Way To San Jose” is one of my favorite Dionne Warwick songs. Written by Burt Bacharach and released in 1968, this soul-pop tune was Warwick’s most substantial international hit at that point in her career. The lyrics of this stunning song tell the story of someone from San Jose, California, who is trying to head back home after failing to make it big in the entertainment world in Los Angeles. It’s a little bit sad, wholly captivating, and an underrated song that rarely makes it to California-themed playlists. It definitely should, though.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images