Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum Raise Millions for Texas Flood Relief with Star-Studded Benefit Show

Last night (August 17), Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, and a star-studded cast of musicians, actors, and athletes from the Lone Star State took the stage at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for a benefit show to raise money for victims of the deadly Hill Country floods. Band Together Texas raised more than $8.5 million. The money went to The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and the Central Texas Community Foundation.

A-list actor and proud Texan, Matthew McConaughey, opened the event with a monologue that laid out the reason they were all gathered at the Moody Center. “The devastating floods that took many lives, businesses, and homes last month broke a lot of hearts,” he said. “As that day gets further away into the distance of our rearview mirror, it’s only natural that our concern and attention recede just like those flood waters—but we must remember, for the families who suffered, they are just beginning the lengthy journey to rebuild their lives,” he added. “Tonight is about restoration… we are here to revive. Because even in the hardest times, we have to believe in the power of joy. So while we honor the heavy truths that brought us here, we will also celebrate the light that must continue to shine.”

Parker McCollum Reveals Miranda Lambert’s Role in Organizing Band Together Texas

During the event, McCollum revealed that Band Together Texas was Lambert’s idea. “I’d like to give a shout out to Miranda Lambert, she’s the whole reason all of this is going on,” he shared. “She texted me right away and asked, ‘What can we do?’ I said, ‘I’ll do anything I could ever possibly do to help these people.’ So, good on all of y’all for being here on a Sunday night. I’ve never been more proud to be born and raised in the great state of Texas than I am tonight.”

Full Setlist

“True”–Parker McCollum and Miranda Lambert

“Bluebird”–Lambert

“The House That Built Me”–Lambert

“A Beautiful World”–Wade Bowen

“Nothin’ But Texas”–Bowen

“Tree Birds”–Dylan Gossett

“Don’t Cry a Tear”–Lyle Lovett

“South Texas Girl”–Lovett

“Waltz Across Texas”–Lukas Nelson and Pat Green

“Just Outside of Austin”–Nelson and Green

“Solid Country Gold”–McCollum

“Handle on You”–McCollum

“Tin Man”–Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram

“Times Like These”–Ingram

“Keep on Keepin’ On”–Ingram

“Keep on Moving”–Randall

“Girls from Texas”–Randall

“Buy Myself a Chance”–Randy Rogers and Brady Black

“In My Arms Instead”–Rogers and Black

“Hallelujah”–Ryan Bingham

“Nobody Knows My Trouble”–Bingham

“She’s Country”–Jason Aldean

“Amarillo Sky”–Lambert and Aldean

“Neon Moon”–Ronnie Dunn

“Believe”–Dunn

“Dirt Cheap”–Cody Johnson

“Till You Can’t”–Johnson

“How Great Thou Art”–Johnson

“On the Road Again”–All Sing

Featured Image by Bralyn Kelly Smith