3 One-Hit Wonders From 1979 With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

When a new decade is on the horizon, it can drive people a little batty. Those who grew up in the 1990s surely remember the unfounded fears of Y2K. And people who grew up in the 1970s likely remember the questions about how the 1980s might change everything. Here below, we wanted to examine three songs from the end of the 1970s that seemed to toe the fine line between two different eras. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1979 with melodies that still echo decades later.

“You’re Only Lonely” by JD Souther from ‘You’re Only Lonely’ (1979)

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Listening to this song, it’s impossible not to hear its influence on artists today. It seems part of an important lineage. In one sense, you can hear its connection to people of the past like Roy Orbison. But in another, you can hear how people like Father John Misty likely took notes and ran with them. JD Souther boasts a great sonic touch. He is clear but mellow, catchy but authentic. Watch out—future generations may be covering this track one day, too!

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“My Sharona” by The Knack from ‘Get The Knack’ (1979)

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No matter what generation you grew up in, this song likely played a role. In many ways, the track exemplifies rock in its most essential form. It’s a thrust of power, a rattle of emotion. Inspired by a passionate love connection between singer Doug Fieger and a young woman named Sharona, the offering gets you buzzing. You might even start shaking your hips and remembering your own youthful crushes. That’s the power of melody, the power of song.

“Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang from ‘Sugarhill Gang’ (1979)

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There are many music fans who can rattle off every word of this all-time classic. “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang is one part-musical work and one part-celebration. It’s as joyous to listen to as it is rhythmic or melodic. Indeed, when an era helps to spawn an entirely new genre—and one that would define the world’s culture a decade or two later—it’s important to remember. And it was in 1979 when hip-hop really landed in the public consciousness thanks to this offering. Thankfully, the style never faded away.

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