3 One-Hit Wonders From 1985 We’re Sure You’ve Never Heard Of

A decade is really a decade when you hit the middle years. The beginning of any decade still bears some resemblance to the one before it. And the end years are beginning to dovetail into the next set of 10 years. But smack-dab in the middle? That’s when an era is really an era. And that’s just what we wanted to look into here.

Videos by American Songwriter

We wanted to examine the heart of the 1980s to see what that era was all about. To do so, we wanted to look at three one-hit wonders from 1985. Indeed, we wanted to check out three songs that hit the top of the charts in 1985 but that, for whatever reason, didn’t remain memorable after that. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1985 we’re sure you’ve never heard of.

“Call To The Heart” by Giuffria from ‘Giuffria’ (1985)

This tune, which hit No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, could not be more 80s if it tried. It’s almost cliche, in the best of ways. When you look up “What was the 1980s rock sound” in your nearest search engine, if it doesn’t spit out “Call To The Heart” by Giuffria, someone needs to go back and tweak the algorithm!

“When Your Heart Is Weak” by Cock Robin from ‘Cock Robin’ (1985)

This song, which hit No. 35 on the Hot 100, comes from perhaps the strangest band name ever. Cock Robin? Anyway… with electronic drums that scream 1985, this moody track gets into your bones like other new wave hits of the day. It’s the kind of song that is more mood than anything else. And the mood in this one is… grab your Pepsi and bask in the 80s vibes!

“Cry” by Godley & Creme from ‘The History Mix Volume 1’ (1985)

Peaking at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100, this track was a true hit in its day. But we don’t remember a single note of it today. Why? How does that happen? Can something be so of a time that it doesn’t fit elsewhere? It would seem so. Because this track is cool but… also forgettable. Culture is strange. Enjoy it in real-time while you can!

Photo via Michael Putland/Getty Images