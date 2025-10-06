3 Stellar Pop Songs From 1985 That Really Inspire Us

Have you ever heard the expression, “Sometimes you need to take a step back to go forward?” Well, it’s true. Life can’t always be go, go, go. You can’t drive a car forward all the time. Sometimes you need to go in reverse and look back in order to have a better handle on the road ahead. Enter: pop music from 1985 that we can’t get enough of.

When you need something to kick you into gear, sometimes the best choice is an impeccable pop song. Not classic rock, not hip-hop. Pop. That’s what we wanted to dive into here today. We wanted to check out three inspiring pop songs that get us going! Indeed, these are three pop songs from 1985 that simply inspire us to do more.

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds from ‘The Breakfast Club’ (1985)

You couldn’t be alive in 1985 and not hear this song. Your residence would have to have been 1001 Under a Rock Street, Rockville, USA. You get the idea. The biggest song from one of the biggest movies of the year, “Don’t You (Forget About Me)”, summed up a generation in the middle of change, just like the film The Breakfast Club did. Today, listening to the track reminds one of the pleasant past. If you reach out, you can almost touch it!

“The Power Of Love” by Huey Lewis And The News from ‘Back To The Future: Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack’ (1985)

As we go from one giant movie to another, 1985 was also the year the film Back to the Future came out, and with it came the hit Huey Lewis and The News tune, “The Power Of Love”. An epic song that makes you want to run through a wall for the person you love, this pop offering helped make the time-traveling movie a sensation. Now, we just want to personally travel back in time and bask in the 1985 of it all that this song demonstrates.

“Saving All My Love For You” by Whitney Houston from ‘Whitney Houston’ (1985)

If 1985 didn’t already have enough going for it, the year was also the occasion when Whitney Houston released her first LP. The self-titled album included the swelling, love-soaked tune, “Saving All My Love For You”. What a voice! What a talent. You would have signed her to 11,000 album deals if you had just heard this song. And you would have fallen in love with the first person you saw after you heard this for the first time. It’s like a love potion set to a melody.

