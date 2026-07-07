3 One-Hit Wonders From 1988 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows From Memory Today

The 1980s in many ways became its own style of music. Throughout the decade, some of the best songs were still released, songs people still sing today. But just because a song became a hit in the 1980s doesn’t mean it led to a successful career. These are three of the best songs that came out in 1988, which are all pretty incredible one-hit wonders.

“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin

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“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” is not only Bobby McFerrin’s only No. 1 single, but it’s also his only hit at radio. On his sophomore Simple Pleasures project, McFerrin is the sole writer of the feel-good track.

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A song that celebrates positivity, “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” says, “Ain’t got no place to lay your head / Somebody came and took your bed / Don’t worry, be happy / The landlord say your rent is late / He may have to litigate / Don’t worry, be happy.”

McFerrin won three Grammy Awards for “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”.

“Waiting For a Star To Fall” by Boy Meets Girl

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Boy Meets Girl” includes “Waiting For A Star To Fall” on their sophomore Reel Life album. Written by duo members Shannon Rubicam and George Merrill, “Waiting For A Star To Fall” is Boy Meets Girl’s only No. 1 single.

A sweet song, “Waiting For A Star To Fall” says, “Trying to catch your heart / Is like trying to catch a star / So many people love you baby / That must be what you are / Waiting for a star to fall / And carry your heart into my arms / That’s where you belong / In my arms baby, yeah.”

Boy Meets Girl followed “Waiting For A Star To Fall” with “Bring Down The Moon”, their second and final Top 30 single. But Rubicam and Merrill still had plenty of success. The husband and wife also wrote songs for other artists, including both “How Will I Know” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” for Whitney Houston.

“Wild, Wild West” by The Escape Club

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“Wild Wild West” is The Escape Club’s debut single. The songwriting credit goes to all of the members of The Escape Club. “Wild Wild West” is the title track of The Escape Club’s first record.

“Wild, Wild West” says, “She’s so mean, but I don’t care / I love her eyes and her wild, wild hair / Dance to the beat that we love best / Heading for the nineties / Living in the wild, wild west / The wild, wild west.”

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