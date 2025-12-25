3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1950s That Are Perfect for Christmas

We wait for it all year. Summer is incredible. Fall is beautiful. Spring provides hope and renewal. But the Christmas season is, well, just the best. The decorations, the lights, and, of course, the music! When we think of Christmas music, though, too often we think of the stuff fit for church or your grandparents’ house. But that’s not all that’s out there!

What if we could hang some different tunes on the musical tree? Some strange songs that haven’t yet become standards, or some rocking songs that get you in the mood to celebrate. Well, we have a few ideas for you! Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1950s that we think are perfect for your Christmas celebrations.

“I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas” by Gayla Peevey (Single, 1953)

When your child knows what she wants, you’ll do just about anything to get it for her for Christmas. But what if your kid wants a real, live hippopotamus? That was the conundrum on this 1953 hit single from 10-year-old Gayla Peevey. The track, which hit No. 24 on the Billboard pop chart, was a sensation for the Oklahoma City-born Peevey. It even led to her hometown zoo getting a hippo.

“Nuttin’ For Christmas” by Barry Gordon (Single, 1955)

In 1955, during the holiday season, five renditions of this song were released. But the most popular was the one recorded by six-year-old Barry Gordon. His version hit No. 6 on the Billboard pop chart and went on to sell one million copies. Unlike the song above, where the young girl wants a hippo, the singer here knows he’s not getting anything for the holiday. Why? He’s been a bad kid, that’s why!

“Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms (Single, 1957)

While this song has become a standard in most houses around the holiday season, we think it should be in every house. This track has it all. Comfy, hominess. Bright, rocking, jangly guitars. Fun lyrics. It’s a veritable musical feast, and it’s not boring or down-tempo. This is the kind of song that gets you ready to decorate the tree or wrap some presents. It’s energizing!

Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images