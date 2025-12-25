Every Performer From Today’s ‘Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’ on ABC

With Christmas a day full of magic, family, and food, Disney hoped to be part of your family tradition with The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular. Ready to welcome fans from all over the country, the special event will feature iconic characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and more. But that is just the start, as the event will also include special performances and a parade right down Main Street U.S.A. Not wanting to miss a single moment, here are all the details, including a full list of performers.

Videos by American Songwriter

Looking at the schedule, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular will kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET/PT on ABC. Embracing the era of streaming, Disney also made the broadcast available on Hulu and Disney+. And for those who might not have the platforms, they can watch the parade on the Disney YouTube channel.

As for the hosts, Alfonso Ribeiro will return as the host alongside Ginnifer Goodwin. Thrilled to take part in the event, Goodwin shares a colorful history with Disney, as she voiced Judy Hopps in the Zootopia franchise. Another Disney actress will also be on hand as the parade correspondent. The star behind Lilo in the new live-action Lilo & Stitch, Maia Kealoha, will offer some insight and a few hilarious moments on the parade route.

[RELATED: This No. 1 Hit and Iconic Disney Song Has a Heartbreaking Backstory]

Full Setlist Of ‘The Wonderful World Of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’

But what about the performances? Well, it wouldn’t be a Mickey production without a few big names. Performances include the following:

Coco Jones — “This Christmas”

Lady A — “Winter Wonderland” –

Mariah the Scientist — “Please Come Home For Christmas”

Bebe Rexha — “Last Christmas”

Nicole Scherzinger — “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

Gwen Stefani — “White Christmas”

Iam Tongi — “The Christmas Song”

For Tongi’s performance, it served as a welcome-back party. Competing during season 21 of American Idol, Tongi became the first Pacific Islander to win the competition. With Disney owning ABC, the singer eventually found himself in the studio to record a new version of “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride”, which was released in May 2025.

With more than enough music, magic, and holiday spirit, don’t miss The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, airing today at 10:00 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.



(Photo by Mark Ashman/ Disney via Getty Images)