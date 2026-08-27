3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1950s We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

The beauty of recorded music is that it can live on well past when it was first released. The point isn’t just to get a song on wax, get it out into the world, and then watch it fade away. No, records should last.

That’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to showcase three songs from back in the day that have continued to live on. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1950s we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Lollipop” by Ronald & Ruby (Single, 1958)

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If you’ve ever ventured into a candy store, chances are you’ve heard this song. It’s the type of fun little track that whets your appetite. You can’t help but think about a big sucker—perhaps it’s watermelon flavored, perhaps grape—when you hear this 1958 hit single. And store owners know it. That’s why they’ll pipe this tune in on the overhead speakers. They know that once you hear it, you’ll start licking your lips and looking for the confection aisle. It’s just science!

“Susie Q” by Dale Hawkins (Single, 1957)

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There is something about early rock songs that audiences love. We adore the genre, the style, but we also appreciate hearing it during its nascent stages. Hearing rudimentary rock puts a smile on our faces. We can all agree it’s good music, but it’s not going to offend anyone if it’s on the stereo. And you know what? That makes it perfect for shopping mall and grocery store soundtracks. Customers will find it appealing, and it will keep them in a good mood as they browse the wares. Sounds perfect!

“The Purple People Eater” by Sheb Wooley (Single, 1958)

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This song might just be the most famous one-hit wonder of the 1950s. It creates such a vivid description of a creature—his one eye, his one horn, the purple color of his skin. As a result, the Sheb Wooley-penned track is heard every Halloween (along with other one-hit wonder tracks like “Monster Mash”). But over the years, “The Purple People Eater” has taken on a life of its own. It’s a novelty song we can’t escape. It puts smiles on people’s faces, making it perfect for your shopping playlist!

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