3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That No One Remembers Anymore (but They Were Better Than the Rest)

So many incredible one-hit wonders hit the charts during the 1960s. Because there were so many of them, though, many very genuinely good solitary hits slipped through the cracks over the years. You’ve likely jammed out to “Spirit In The Sky” by Norman Greenbaum and “Louie Louie” by The Kingsmen on occasion. But what about the following three underrated one-hit wonders from the era?

“Tracy’s Theme” by Spencer Ross

Technically released in 1959, I’ll include this pop hit on our list because it became a smash hit in 1960. This instrumental pop classic was written by Robert Ascher and recorder by conductor Robert Mersey under the name Spencer Ross. “Tracy’s Theme” became a smash hit after it was used at the opening theme for a television version of the play, The Philadelphia Story.

“If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody” by James Ray

This R&B smash by soul singer James Ray was quite the hit back in 1961. Written by Rudy Clark and arranged by Hutch Davie, this gorgeous tune was a No. 10 hit on the R&B charts. It was also a No. 22 smash on the Billboard Hot 100. The Beatles were notable fans of the song, too. They often played the song at early gigs, with John Lennon singing lead.

Sadly for James Ray, “If You Gotta Make A Fool Out Of Somebody” would be his only Top 40 hit on the pop charts. It was his only hit, period, on the R&B charts. Ray would tragically pass away at only 22 years old in 1963.

“Sukiyaki” by Kyu Sakamoto

This gem was a rare international hit to absolutely take over the US charts back in the early 1960s. “Sukiyaki” (alternatively titled “Ue o Muite Arukō”, translated as “I Look Up As I Walk”) was a worldwide hit for singer Kyu Sakamoto back in 1963. Technically released in 1961, this song didn’t gain international traction until several years later.

This entry on our list of one-hit wonders from the 1960s would go on to become one of the best-selling singles in global music history. It sold a whopping 13 million copies across the world. It was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100, among a number of other charts. Shockingly, despite hitting the charts in a big way with this debut, Sakamoto would not hit the Top 40 again outside of Japan.

Photo by Sjöberg Bildbyrå/ullstein bild via Getty Images