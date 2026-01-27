Miranda Lambert Says It Was “an Honor” to Produce Ella Langley’s Forthcoming Sophomore LP

When it came time for Ella Langley to make her sophomore album, she tapped a huge country star to lend a hand. The singer enlisted Miranda Lambert to produce Dandelion alongside West, and the genre veteran was thrilled about the opportunity.

“Thank you Ella for ‘Choosin Texas’ (🙋‍♀️😘) to help you produce this amazing record,” Lambert wrote on Instagram, referencing one of the songs she co-wrote with the singer.

“It’s been an honor working with you and Ben,” Lambert added. “I cherish your friendship sister. You are a Dandelion and I can’t wait for the world to hear this.”

Langley previously gushed about working with Lambert, telling Music Mayhem Magazine that she’s long “looked up to” the singer.

“Getting the chance to write ‘Choosin’ Texas’ with her and a couple of other songs off this record, it was just one of the coolest things,” Langley said. “I mean, who gets to do something they dreamed about as a little kid? That little kid got to come out and experience that day. It was awesome.”

What to Know About Ella Langley’s Second Album

Lambert’s post came the same day that Langley announced Dandelion, her 18-track LP that will be released April 10.

“Dandelions are masters of survival, thriving in even the harshest environments,” Langley explained in a teaser video. “Often dismissed as a common weed, this unassuming plant carries a deeper symbolism of hope, healing, and resilience.”

“This next record to me has so much growth in it. I feel the most myself I’ve ever felt,” she continued. “I want you to dance, I want you to sing, I want you to be able to relate to these words in a way where you don’t feel alone in your thoughts. I want you to not even worry about anything in daydream and listen to these songs. I want you to enjoy them with your friends and family.”

Langley added, “I’ve thought about this record every single day for the last year and a half. And I’m so excited to finally say, welcome to Dandelion.”

Dandelion follows Langley’s debut LP, Hungover, which came out in 2024.

“I learned that dandelion tea is actually a natural detox for the liver,” Langley revealed in a press release. “So a record called Dandelion after a record called Hungover made all the sense in the world to me.”

Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images