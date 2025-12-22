3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That We Could Listen to Forever

Some songs you hear once, and you know you never want to hear them again. Maybe they’re too saccharine or too bleak. Whatever the reason, you just know it in your gut. And then there are songs you know you want to hear for the rest of your life, and even when you enter the Pearly Gates.

Here below, we wanted to dive into three songs in the latter category. We wanted to highlight three one-hit wonders from the 1960s that have stood the test of time and will continue to. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s we could listen to forever.

“The Girl From Ipanema” by Stan Getz and João Gilberto from ‘Getz/Gilberto’ (1964)

This song is unforgettable. The tone, the rhythms, the melodies, the lyrical delivery—the vibe! It’s sublime, it’s etched in the halls of Earthly culture. It’s the sound of a far-off place, whether it exists in the world or your mind is of no importance. You’re lifted, gifted a whole new physiology thanks to Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, and João Gilberto. “The Girl From Ipanema” is truly something special.

“Wipe Out” by The Surfaris from ‘Play’ (1963)

This instrumental by The Surfaris is better than a plane ticket. It will more quickly transport you to a far-off land where waves rule the day, and your only job is to survive… and maybe down some margaritas on the beach. The 1960s surf rock song is a classic—so much so that with just a few notes, your brain is in a whole new place. That’s the power of music and of surf rock, more specifically.

“Angel of the Morning” by Merrilee Rush from ‘Angel of the Morning’ (1968)

A song of self-empowerment, this track raised a few eyebrows in the late 60s. Even back then, it delivered a message that was cutting-edge. On the tune, Merrilee Rush sings about women owning their sexual lives and decision-making—important stuff! Since then, the song has been covered and sampled many times over, but it’s Rush’s rendition that remains atop all the others.

