3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s You Didn’t Know Were Written About Real People

Most of the time, one-hit wonders are predictable. Normally, they involved silly characters, strange plot twists, and otherwise unique, imaginative stuff. But then there are some exceptions to the rule. There are occasions when our favorite one-hit wonders give us just the facts.

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Here below, we wanted to showcase three songs that dealt in real terms. These are a trio of tracks from back in the day that highlighted historical figures. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s you didn’t know were written about real people.

“The Girl From Ipanema” by Astrud Gilberto from ‘Getz/Gilberto’ (1964)

Well, it turns out there really was a girl from Ipanema. The writers of this song didn’t just imagine some composite of crushes from their lives and put them into words. No, there actually was this one gal that caught the eye of many in Rio de Janeiro. Her name was Heloísa Eneida Menezes Paes Pinto, and every day, she would walk past a bar on her way to the ocean. In the winter of 1962, Stan Getz and João Gilberto took notice of people taking notice and penned this transportive tropical bossa nova tune.

“Dominique” by The Singing Nun from ‘The Singing Nun’ (1963)

Songwriter Jeannine Deckers—better known as both The Singing Nun and Sister Smile—wrote this acoustic-driven French-language song about Saint Dominic. And even though it’s in a foreign language, the harmonious chorus is so catchy, you want to hear it over and over again. For those who aren’t holding their Bibles, Saint Dominic was known for popularizing the rosary and for being the patron saint of astronomers and natural scientists. What a combination!

“Mr. Custer” by Larry Verne from ‘Mister Larry Verne’ (1960)

History buffs may have guessed who this song is about, but just in case you aren’t up on your wartime info, this novelty song is referencing General George Armstrong Custer. It’s sung by a soldier who had a bad dream and, all of a sudden, does not want to go to war. He is begging his general to let him flee to avoid the conflict. The novelty song, though, is sung by Larry Verne in a funny, goofy voice.

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