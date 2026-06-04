“That Song Was Designed for One Thing”: Luke Bryan Addresses AI Accusations Surrounding “Fish Hunt Golf Drink”

Ready to kick off the summer, Luke Bryan released his newest single, “Fish Hunt Golf Drink.” Seeming more like a to-do list than a song, the country singer used the lyrics to highlight some of his favorite hobbies. But while the song circulated on social media and streaming platforms, fans started to accuse Bryan of using AI to write it. Not the first singer to have the AI accusation hurled at them, Bryan decided to set the record straight about “Fish Hunt Golf Drink.”

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On Wednesday, Bryan walked the course at Muirfield Village for the Memorial Pro-Am. During the golfing event, the singer was asked about his new single. Currently on his Word on the Street tour, Bryan knew all about the critics. “We’ve had some negativity out there. Some trolls kinda saying that I ‘AI’-ed it, which is completely false.”

According to Bryan, it was nearly impossible for AI to write the song since the lyrics surrounded his own passions. “That song was designed for one thing. To have fun and to tell the world what I love to do and what I strive to do.”

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What Fans Had To Say About Luke Bryan’s New Song

Although Bryan wasn’t about to let the negative comments overshadow the release, it didn’t stop critics from letting their opinion be heard. But despite the wave of criticism Bryan has faced, he appears unfazed by the online backlash. Instead, the singer focused on the fans who embraced the song for what it was intended to be.

As for Bryan, he was somewhat surprised by the backlash from “Fish Hunt Golf Drink.” And when it came to the idea of him using AI, the country singer shared the exact moment the idea came to him. “When I get days off, I want to hunt fish golf and drink. And I might try to do them all on the same day.”

As the old saying goes, any publicity is good publicity, and the more the internet debates Bryan’s new track, the more streams and plays it will get.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)