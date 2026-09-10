3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That My Two-Year-Old Loves Dancing To

If there’s one thing my two-year-old daughter loves to do around the house, it’s dance. She doesn’t care if the soundtrack she’s listening to while she struts is from this year or from decades in the past.

She just wants to boogie. And that’s what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to showcase three songs that do the trick for her. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that my two-year-old loves dancing to.

Videos by American Songwriter

“In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry from ‘Electronically Tested’ (1971)

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Little kids love a good beat. At the end of the day, the lyrics don’t matter that much. The genre doesn’t matter that much. All that really matters is a fun beat that they can listen to and bob up and down to. If there are a few dancing vegetables to go along with it, so be it! But when it comes to a fun beat, the British-born Mungo Jerry knows what they’re doing. Simply put, “In The Summertime” is a romp!

“Layla” by Derek And The Dominos from ‘Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs’ (1970)

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This song is irresistible. No human being, no matter their age, can help themselves from tapping a few toes or shaking a hip or two when it comes on. Whether you’re 102 or merely just two years old, the giant guitar licks and big, swelling amplifiers on this track get your energy bubbling and your blood pulsing. That’s the power of music, after all. It happens on a cellular level. Your limbs begin to respond before your intellect even can. That’s why everyone loves the stuff so much!

“Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry from ‘Wild Cherry’ (1976)

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This song was made for dancing. It was born out of a request—a patron at a club asked Wild Cherry if they could switch from the rock songs to something funky. Well, the idea sparked a track that has since lasted throughout the ages. Indeed, this 1976 offering from the band always gets people moving, even two-year-olds! I could put this track on while doing the dishes and my little girl wouldn’t even notice me. She’d just be dancing like there was no tomorrow!

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