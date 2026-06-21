3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Will Get Your Friends Singing

You know, people can be far too shy. Too often, they would rather not draw attention to themselves. Instead, they want to hide out in the background and let others get all the limelight and applause. Well, sometimes that just won’t cut it. Sometimes a person has to stand up and sing. They just need to find a song that will showcase their talent as a vocalist and show off their stuff. And we’re here to help! Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that will get your friends singing.

“Hooked On A Feeling” by Blue Swede from ‘Hooked On A Feeling’ (1974)

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Sometimes when you’re trying to get another person to sing a song for the first time, you need to give them something easy, something a bit on the generic side. It’s not as if you want them worrying as if they have to spill their guts in front of the night’s karaoke crowd. So, when that’s the case, try putting on the 1974 track, “Hooked On A Feeling”, by Blue Swede. It’s simple, memorable, a little goofy, and totally normal.

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“Love Hurts” by Nazareth from ‘Hair Of The Dog’ (1975)

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Love—oof. Well, we all know what that emotion can be like. Being in love can feel like the greatest thing in the world. Suddenly, when you’re in love, you don’t walk down the street, you strut. But love gives, and love takes away. Oh, and also: love hurts. Yes, we all know about the pains of love, too. And on this 1975 track by Nazareth, we can all sing together in unison about how much love has done us wrong. Grab a pint and lock arms!

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” by Elvin Bishop from ‘Struttin’ My Stuff’ (1976)

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Speaking of love, the stuff isn’t always bad. Sometimes you can be minding your own business and just meet someone. You can laugh with them, you can act silly. Then all of a sudden, you lock eyes. You wonder if this is the person you’ve been looking for your whole life. You wonder if your life is now like that song you heard back in the 1970s. Yes, the 1976 offering, “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” by Elvin Bishop, isn’t just a pop song. It’s also a prediction for the future.

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