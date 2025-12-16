3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s and 1990s That TV Fans Will Recognize

In the 1980s and 1990s, sitcom crossover events were all the rage. Characters from one show would go on another show and create a cross-pollinated episode to promote both. It’s a time-honored tradition that has continued over the decades. But episodes weren’t the only thing crossing over in the 80s and 90s. Sometimes sitcom actors would record songs that would rise up the Billboard charts. Other times, theme songs from these television shows would go on to rocket up the charts, themselves. And that’s what we wanted to dive into below. These are three one-hit wonders from the 80s and 90s that TV fans will surely recognize.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Nothin’ My Love Can’t Fix” by Joey Lawrence from ‘Joey Lawrence’ (1993)

Fans of the early 90s sitcom Blossom will recognize the name Joey Lawrence. The heartthrob was known for his luscious hair and his catch phrase, “Woah!!” But while he was beloved on the small screen, Lawrence also garnered a Top 20 hit single (No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100) with his amorous pop offering, “Nothin’ My Love Can’t Fix”.

“Miami Vice Theme” by Jan Hammer from ‘Miami Vice’ (1985)

Miami. What a fertile location for a crime drama. Fans loved the program, Miami Vice. In fact, they loved it so much that they helped to turn the theme song from the television show into an important single. Indeed, the theme song hit the top spot on the Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 1. Now that’s love!

“Theme From The Greatest American Hero (Believe It Or Not)” by Joey Scarbury from ‘America’s Greatest Hero’ (1981)

Television watchers of a certain age likely loved the early 80s show, The Greatest American Hero. And if you are among that group, then you likely loved the theme song by Joey Scarbury, which hit No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart. And fans of a show a decade later, Seinfeld, likely loved the parody. This entry on our list of one-hit wonders is the gift that keeps on giving, it seems.

Photo from “Nothin’ My Love Can’t Fix” by Joey Lawrence