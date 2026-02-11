3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s Known by a Single Name

The 1980s—what a decade. The era that gave us giant suits, poofy hair, and synthesizers out the wazoo also gave us music that we can’t help but forget. Perhaps the strangest musical decade in modern memory, the era turned pop culture on its head.

Videos by American Songwriter

That’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to showcase one way in which popular bands rose to the top of the charts, became memorable, and changed the way we all listened to music. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s known by a single name.

“Together” by Tierra from ‘City Nights’ (1980)

“Together” by Tierra is like several songs put together. In one sense, it’s a romantic ballad. In another, it’s a lively disco tune that makes you want to pop a button or two off your work shirt. But instead of these vibes being in conflict, they are in unison. This is one of those songs that’s perfect to put on as soon as you clock out of work. It’s soothing and enlivening all at once. Well done, Tierra!

“Fantastic Voyage” by Lakeside from ‘Fantastic Voyage’ (1981)

Hip-hop fans may recognize this beat as the bedrock for the popular 1994 song by Coolio of the same name. Of course, that track samples this one and it does so well. But the original is always worth diving back into. Indeed, “Fantastic Voyage” by Lakeside is a romp. It gets your hips swaying and your mind buzzing. What more could you want from a song? It gives you just what it says it will—a truly fantastic sonic voyage.

“Obsession” by Animotion from ‘Animotion’ (1984)

Talk about a song that sounds like the 1980s. Are we sure this track wasn’t planted by AI recently to pose as something released decades ago? Okay, of course that’s a silly idea. But this 1984 tune from Animotion is just so on the nose when it comes to a 1980s aesthetic motif. That said, the offering itself is catchy. It’s like a time capsule you’re giddy to open up. It reminds you of the past, for better and for worse!

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images