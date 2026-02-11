3 Country Artists Who Could Soon Enter the Country Music Hall of Fame

For most country artists, being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is considered the pinnacle of their career, and the highest honor. In 2025, Kenny Chesney, the late June Carter Cash, and Tony Brown became the newest members.

Videos by American Songwriter

Inductees are typically announced in March, ahead of the Medallion Ceremony, which takes place in October. As we get closer to finding out who the next members will be, we are taking a closer look at the careers of three country music artists who are worthy of becoming part of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood has been part of country music since 1991, with the release of her eponymous freshman album. The record includes “She’s In Love With The Boy”, her debut single and first No. 1 hit. Yearwood is also the first female artist in country music history to have her first record be Certified Platinum.

For more than 35 years, Yearwood has remained an integral part of country music. In 1999, Yearwood became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. She performs there often and has been part of several Opry inductions.

In 2012, Yearwood’s husband, Garth Brooks, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He has been vocal that it is time for his wife to join him in the prestigious organization.

Jeannie Seely

It’s unfortunate that Jeannie Seely did not become a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame before she passed away in 2025. It’s also baffling that she did not become a member while she was alive.

Not only does Seely have one of the most successful careers in country music, one that lasted 60 years, but she is also part of country music history. Seely is the first woman to host a segment on the Grand Ole Opry.

“I used to say to my former manager Hal Durham, ‘Tell me again why is it women can’t host on the Opry?’” Seely recalls (via MSN). “He’d rock on his toes and jingle his change and say, ‘It’s tradition, Jeannie.’ And I’d say, ‘Oh, that’s right. It’s tradition. It just smells like discrimination.’”

Seely also boldly challenged the dress code at the time, by wearing a miniskirt on stage when they were still forbidden.

Tim McGraw

Chesney’s induction is a good reminder that there are plenty of artists still making music who are worthy of induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, including Tim McGraw. It’s hard to think of another artist who is still working just as hard, more than 30 years after they began, at least to McGraw’s level.

In 1993, McGraw’s self-titled freshman project was released. In the decades since then, not only has McGraw not slowed down, but he continues to work even harder than ever. He is also regularly touring, including some stadium dates in 2026.

McGraw is still having success at radio and has appeared in several movies and TV shows. His hard work, not to mention his dedication to country music, made him more than deserving of becoming a Country Music Hall of Fame member.

Photo by: Catherine Powell/NBC via Getty Images