3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That I Just Wanted More From

When you hear something, and it gives you that bolt of inspiration, you know you want more. Suddenly, the song you just heard becomes a potential wellspring for joy or insight or that je ne sais quoi you’ve always been looking for. It’s your lucky day!

Videos by American Songwriter

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to showcase three songs that both inspire and intrigue, a trio of tracks that feel essential to the heart and spirit. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s we wanted to instantly hear more from.

“Toy Soldiers” by Martika from ‘Martika’ (1989)

Even if you don’t dive into the difficult backstory of drug use and addiction that inspired this song, it’s worthy of dissection. The track opens with the chorus that gets into your soul. It’s like a nursery rhyme from some distant civilization. Martika presents a feeling of catchy demise. It’s Death around the corner, begging you to come play. The entry on our list of 1980s one-hit wonders just sounds like another dimension. It’s beautiful that way.

“Rock Me Amadeus” by Falco from ‘Falco 3’ (1985)

When you hear this song from Falco, your mind wonders two things. First, you think about how exciting this song is. Your bones feel like they’re made of neon when you hear it. But then you dive deeper and wonder, “How can someone even begin to write a song like this? Where does this come from?” You want to know more about the track and about the process behind making it. You also want to know more about Falco—who is this guy? Instantly, you’re an ardent fan!

“99 Luftballons” by Nena from ’99 Luftballons’ (1984)

This song asked a question: What if we were all better connected? Indeed, in the 1980s, there was great tension in Europe. Germany was divided. The Cold War soldiered on. But then there was the German band Nena that asked, What if a balloon could go over a wall and touch another soul. That’s the question and the message they put into their hit rock song, “99 Luftballons”, or “99 Balloons”.

Photo by Scherhaufer / ullstein bild via Getty Images