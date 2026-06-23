3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Will Get Your Friends Singing

Sometimes you just have to take a risk. And sometimes you just have to bring your friends along for the ride. What is life for if it’s not for testing the boundaries once in a while? Indeed, sometimes you just have to pick up that microphone and sing with your buds. That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to offer three songs from back in the day that are perfect for getting a group to sing together. These are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s that will get your friends singing.

“867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone from ‘Tommy Tutone 2’ (1981)

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Back in the 1980s, we used to be able to remember telephone numbers. We had such an aptitude at doing so that the numbers even found their way into pop songs. Today, what would be the equivalent? Instagram or X handles? Can you imagine 1980s Tommy Tutone traveling into the future and singing about his crush and her IG account? Oh, how times have changed. But the changing times won’t impact how your pals enjoy singing this offering out loud at the top of their lungs.

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“I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock of Seagulls from ‘A Flock Of Seagulls’ (1982)

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Sometimes all we want to do is get away. It would seem that everyone knows the feeling. Either we’ve said something embarrassing, or the situation just isn’t a fit. Instead of enduring it any longer, we’d rather kick up our feet and run like the wind. In many ways, that’s just what the 1982 tune, “I Ran (So Far Away)”, by A Flock of Seagulls captured. The song reminds us what it feels like to want to flee, and it does so in an unassuming 1980s kind of way. So, if you’re going to stick around, try singing to this one with a few buds.

“It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls from ‘Success’ (1983)

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It’s okay to laugh at yourself. It’s okay to be silly. It’s okay to be goofy. In fact, when you are that way, it can often make for the best nights out. You’ve put your guard down, taken off your cool. People respond and relate to that. There’s no reason we have to always be perfect. So, when you and some friends want to have a fun ol’ time, put this track on the jukebox. Let it lead the night, let yourself sing loudly about something funny like men falling from the sky.

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