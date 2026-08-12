3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s I’d Skip School To Listen To

In the 1990s, we had a lot less to do than we have now. We didn’t have 1,000 streaming services, we didn’t have video game battles with people around the world, and we didn’t have anything close to virtual reality.

But we did have music. And sometimes when you needed to get your music fix, you had to stay home from school for it. That’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s I’d skip school to listen to.

Videos by American Songwriter

“No Rain” by Blind Melon from ‘Blind Melon’ (1992)

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When you stayed home from school in the 1990s, that meant one thing. It meant you were likely on your home sofa, either with a thermometer in your mouth or not, and you were watching MTV. And if that’s what you were doing in 1992, that meant you were watching the music video for the Blind Melon song “No Rain” practically on repeat. That little girl in the bumblebee costume was a star! And so was the band with their catchy, acoustic-driven, grunge music.

“Turtle Power!” by Partners In Kryme from ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ (1990)

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In the late 1980s and early 1990s, there was nothing bigger than those four shelled characters who lived in the sewer. Indeed, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were all the rage thanks to their popular cartoon and action figures. But the live-action movie was also a huge hit in 1990. If you were a fan of the guys in green, chances are you had the soundtrack to that movie memorized. You likely even skipped a few days of school to watch the film and listen to its songs like “Turtle Power!” by Partners In Kryme.

“Jump Around” by House Of Pain from ‘House Of Pain’ (1992)

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One of the most classic songs from the early 1990s was “Jump Around” by House Of Pain. The track simply knows how to energize you. It’s no wonder you still hear the song often at sports stadiums and other arenas where the crowd has to go wild. But back in 1992, the song was novel, new. It was something we all wanted to hear on repeat over and over. Sometimes that even meant faking a fever or two.

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