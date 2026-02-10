3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s Known by Just One Name

It can take a lot to be remembered. Artists can work day and night for decades just to squeeze into the public consciousness, just to have a slight impact on the world. But other times, a creative person can find an easy way to become known. Sometimes all it takes is a single word.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to showcase three musical acts that rose to the charts thanks, in part, to a single word. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s known by a single name.

“Rico Suave” by Gerardo from ‘Mo’ Ritmo’ (1991)

This who grew up in the 1990s knew the name Rico Suave. Why? It wasn’t totally clear. But when you put on this bilingual track from Gerardo from 1991, it’s easy to remember why. Cultures collide on this tune from the Ecuadorian artist. Prepare to jump, dip, and dive in your living room as you remember what it was to be back in the seminal decade at the end of the 20th century.

“I Touch Myself” by Divinyls from ‘Divinyls’ (1991)

Careful where you play this song, it’s just about as risque as it gets when considering the realm of one-hit wonders. But along with the steamy subject matter, the song is also just catchy and fun to listen to. It’s a good thing to hear people express themselves how they want to, even if our ears aren’t always ready to take what they have to say. And for the Australian-born band Divinyls, the group certainly didn’t shy away from what was on their mind in this titillating number.

“Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good)” by Rozalla from ‘Everybody’s Free’ (1992)

Get ready to dance. This is a song that’s meant to get in your bones and energize them. It’s meant to turn your energy into neon. Indeed, Rozalla’s compelling voice rises and shines like the morning sun. And she stays bright into the wee hours of the morning. That’s the power of this dance track and the one-named artist who brought it to life. If you ever hear this track in the dance club, just know you’re in for three-and-a-half minutes of exhilaration.

Photo by Brian McLaughlin/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images