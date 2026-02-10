The Alarming Reason Why Alice Cooper and Nancy Sinatra Were Played During This Infamous True Crime Moment

If you are a fan of true crime and cults, then arguably the premier American story is the Waco Siege. In 1993, a 51-day standoff between U.S. federal agents, particularly the ATF, and the Branch Davidian religious sect took place, given that the government suspected the Davidians of child abuse and weapons violations. Tragically, the standoff killed 76 Davidians, some of whom were children. Subsequently, the moment sparked intense debate over the U.S. government’s intervention tactics regarding anti-government movements.

Starting on February 28 and ending on April 19, agents employed several tactics aiming to have the religious sect surrender. Tactics included turning off electricity, negotiations, blinding lights, and the broadcast of obnoxious music, as well as horrific sounds.

Until agents employed force on David Koresh and the Davidians, the 51-day standoff was a complete psychological war. According to survivor, David Thibodeau, agents played both Nancy Sinatra and Alice Cooper to add to the ongoing annoyance and pressure. Ultimately, with the aim of having the Davidians surrender.

Alice Cooper and Nancy Sinatra’s Music Were Part of the Ongoing “Torments”

In his book, Waco: A Survivor’s Story, Thibodeau wrote, “The cacophony of speeding trains and hovering helicopters alternates with amplified recordings of Christmas carols, Islamic prayer calls, Buddhist chants, and repeated renderings of whiny Alice Cooper and Nancy Sinatra’s pounding, clunky lyrics from “These Boots Were Made for Walkin’” were played as part of the larger strategy.

“The dismal racket and the blinding lights are tortures invented by the small army of law enforcement officers armed with tanks, armored vehicles, and automatic weapons who’ve surrounded the complex we call Mount Carmel for the past seven weeks.” “These torments are intended to sap our wills and compel us to surrender to an authority that refuses to accept that we are a valid religious community with deeply held beliefs,” he added.

Thibodeau didn’t specifically divulge what Alice Cooper song federal agents played. Nevertheless, both artists, certainly unbeknownst to them at the time, were part of a questionable practice. A questionable practice that has since become an example of excessive force in the eyes of many. Reportedly, other popular artists whose songs played during the standoff were Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Slayer, and Linda Ronstadt. Music as a psychological weapon is not a new thing, as U.S. agencies have employed the tactic in many similar scenarios. Some of the other controversial scenarios include those in Guantanamo Bay and during Manuel Noriega’s 1990 surrender in Panama.

Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images