3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Hit No. 1 (and Blew Everyone Away)

Most one-hit wonders, at the very least, make it to the Top 40 of a major Billboard chart. The following one-hit wonders from the 1990s, however, managed to top at least one Billboard chart upon their release, and their No. 1 hits would remain their only major charting successes. Let’s take a look at some underrated one-hit wonders from the 1990s that deserved to continue their No. 1 streak, shall we?

“Cumbersome” by Sister Mary Three

This alt-rock jam ended up being post-grunge outfit Sister Mary Three’s only major hit, but what a great song to be known for. “Cumberson”, which was released on the band’s breakthrough album American Standard, was released as a single in 1996. Pretty quickly, this song climbed the charts. It didn’t top the Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at No. 39, but it did reach No. 1 on the Album Rock Tracks chart in the US.

The band’s success with “Cumbersome” is nothing to sneeze at. However, Sister Mary Three never scored as big a hit again, as “Cumbersome” would remain their only Hot 100 charting song. Sister Mary Three would later disband in 2012.

“Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba

Not many songs from an anarcho-punk band have made it high on the Billboard charts, but Chumbawamba certainly did with their 1997 dance-rock jam, “Tubthumping”. This song was a massive international hit, and it remains a go-to pub song across the pond today. “Tubthumping” did exceptionally well on the charts, peaking at No. 6 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on numerous charts, including the Mainstream Top 40 in the US and charts in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and elsewhere.

“Macarena” by Los del Río

When Spanish pop pair Los del Río dropped “Macarena” back in 1993, it saw some success. However, the song certainly wasn’t topping any charts. It wasn’t until Miami producers, The Bayside Boys, released a remix of the song in 1995 that it became one of the biggest hits of the 1990s. The OG version of “Macarena” hit No. 23 on the Hot 100. The Bayside Boys mix made it to No. 1.

This song has to be one of the most enduring one-hit wonders of the 1990s. And, unfortunately, Los del Río didn’t see quite as much success again on an international level. They’re still together today, but they have yet to score another Top 40 hit. Unless you count the Christmas version of “Macarena” that they released the following year, of course.

Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images