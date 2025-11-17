Lynyrd Skynyrd Joins Forces With Foreigner for Massive 2026 Summer Tour

While most people focus on the holidays, travel plans, and those pesky relatives, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner went ahead and looked at 2026. Wanting to hit the ground running, the bands hoped to get fans excited for the new year. With both groups having fans all over the world, a tour was a great way to celebrate. But instead of the bands producing two solo tours, they decided to join forces for one spectacular showcase with the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

Starting on Tuesday, November 18th, a pre-sale event will open for fans looking to snag a ticket for one of the shows. For the rest, a general sale will kick off on Friday, November 21st at 10:00 a.m. ET/PT. Heading over to the websites of the bands, fans can gather more information surrounding different VIP packages. Produced by Live Nation, the VIP experience will most likely include special meet and greets, photo opportunities, and exclusive merchandise.



As for when the tour will kick off, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner are prepared to take the stage at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 23rd. The tour will run until August 29th with one last show at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1977, Tragedy Would Change the Face of Lynyrd Skynyrd (And Southern Rock Forever)]

Lynyrd Skynyrd And Foreigner Ready To Rock In 2026

Not just excited for fans, Johnny Van Zant shared his own enthusiasm about getting the chance to tour alongside Foreigner. “I’m excited to share the stage with Foreigner and hear all their amazing hits! I’ve always been a fan, and I believe the audience will love this tour. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner together — it doesn’t get much better than that.”

It wasn’t just Lynyrd Skynyrd as Jeff Pislon of Foreigner added, “The energy the band has felt knowing we’ll be touring with Skynyrd this coming summer has been electric! Two bands with plenty of iconic songs, dueling guitars, double trouble and double vision are gonna set each and every stage on fire! No question this will be THE go-to event of the summer!”

The full schedule for the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour includes shows in:

July 23 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre July 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion July 25 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live July 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center July 30 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre July 31 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre August 01 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater August 06 – Saint Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater August 07 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center August 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center August 14 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater August 16 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater August 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion August 21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater August 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center August 27 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion August 28 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion August 29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

As both bands gear up to unite their powerhouse legacies, the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour promises a celebration unlike any other.

(Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.