3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Still Hit Hard Today, Even Though No One Listens to Alt-Rock Anymore

The 1990s dished out many different one-hit wonders across quite a few genres and subgenres, including alt-rock. And while that particular flavor of rock music doesn’t get as much love nowadays as it did in the late 20th century, I still think these one-hit wonders from that era sound absolutely incredible today. Let’s dive in and get a bit nostalgic, shall we?

“Unbelievable” by EMF from ‘Schubert Dip’ (1990)

Play video

“Unbelievable” by EMF was all over the radio in late 1990 and well into 1991, and I can see why. This soaring, fun, fully danceable alternative rock one-hit wonder is a total jam from start to finish. “Unbelievable” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and made it to the Top 40 virtually everywhere else. Somehow, the British band EMF never made it to the Top 10 on the Hot 100 again. Though, they could be considered a two-hit wonder on our side of the pond, as the 1991 song “Lies” made it to No. 18 on the Hot 100.

Videos by American Songwriter

“What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes from ‘Bigger, Better, Faster, More!’ (1993)

Play video

This alternative rock song is still burned into the brains of Gen X and Millennial listeners around the world. “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes was inescapable for a while in 1993. It was quite popular on both pop and rock radio. The Linda Perry-penned track peaked at No. 14 on the Hot 100 and reached No. 1 on quite a few charts in Europe. After this song had its time in the spotlight, though, 4 Non Blondes never made it to the Hot 100 chart again. They eventually broke up in 1994 but have (thankfully) since gotten back together.

“No Rain” by Blind Melon from ‘Blind Melon’ (1993)

Play video

When I think of the period of time shortly before grunge took over the mainstream rock space, I think of this alternative rock neo-psychedelia tune from 1993. Blind Melon had all the makings of greatness with their self-titled debut album. “No Rain” resonated with listeners in a big way. The single peaked at No. 20 on the Hot 100, but none of their follow-ups reached the chart again. With their success stalled and the death of their frontman, Shannon Hoon, in 1995, Blind Melon became an unfortunate casualty of 1990s alt-rock, and they remain one-hit wonders of the era that deserved so much more.

(Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)