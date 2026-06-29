3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Will Get Your Friends Singing

YOLO. Yes, the expression is true. You only live once. That’s why sometimes you have to drop your everyday demeanor and grab the bull by the horns. Sometimes you have to take that trip, meet those friends, take that leap. Or sing that song. That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that will get you (and your friends) to do the unexpected. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s that will get your friends singing.

“Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice from ‘To the Extreme’ (1990)

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Those of us who grew up in the 1990s had this song memorized. We knew the cadence, the lyrics, the pauses. Even if you weren’t a fan of hip-hop, even if you weren’t a fan of Vanilla Ice, somehow this track seemed emblazoned on your psyche. “Alright, stop, collaborate and listen!” Those words were just part of the culture back then. And that’s why, if you want to get your friends to sing, it can be a good idea to throw this number on and let their memories go to work.

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“The Rhythm Of The Night” by Corona from ‘The Rhythm Of The Night’ (1995)

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Some songs are just intoxicating. They are so lush and rich and inviting that they simply just hypnotize you. And the 1995 offering, “The Rhythm Of The Night”, by Corona is a prime example of that. The track is like a warm robe you want to throw on again and again. You want it to envelop you. And as it does, you just want to sing along with it. You and the song become one. Together, you are the rhythm of the night. Oh, yeah!

“Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba from ‘Tubthumper’ (1997)

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If you were a teenager in the late 1990s, you knew this song like the back of your hand. You could list the drinks the group sings about, you knew when the chorus came in, and when the drums hit just so. Today, if you play this track, you likely remember all those same details. And, we would guess, so do your friends. So, if it’s been a while, if you haven’t locked arms with your mates in a minute, maybe send them a link to this tune and let the nostalgia flood back.

Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns