3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Grocery stores and shopping malls want their customers to be in the best mood possible when they browse. That’s why the places often pump in some of the best and most beloved pop songs over their loudspeakers.

Here below, we wanted to explore three tracks from back in the day that we can still hear on the stereo overhead when we shop. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Rhythm Of The Night” by Corona from ‘The Rhythm Of The Night’ (1995)

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As soon as you hear the first 10 seconds of this song, you know you want more of it. And yet, there is nothing controversial about it. That’s a hard line to walk for any group. “The Rhythm Of The Night” by Corona is like a spell you can’t help but seek out. It echoes, it reverberates. It is larger than life. Indeed, the 1995 tune by Corona is simply glorious. And that’s what makes it perfect for shopping mall and grocery store playlists. It’s got a 100 percent approval rating. That’s the power of a great chorus, a great beat, and a great vocal performance.

“Total Eclipse Of The Heart” by Nicki French from ‘Secrets’ (1995)

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In many ways, all of the adjectives you can use for “The Rhythm Of The Night” you can use for the 1995 tune “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” by Nicki French. It’s energetic. It gets your skeleton buzzing in the best of ways. Suddenly, you have pep in your step. The cover track by French has you clutching your shopping cart more tightly; you are starting to almost skip down the shop aisles. Yes, this song is like a shot of espresso on your Saturday. No wonder malls and stores love it.

“MMMBop” by Hanson from ‘Middle Of Nowhere’ (1997)

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Anyone who grew up in the late 1990s has a sweet spot for this song. In 1997, we were all pulling for the brother trio Hanson. The Oklahoma-born group sang sweetly about nonsense, and it was a hit from the first chorus. Today, malls and shops want to take advantage of that pleasant, nostalgic association. So, that’s why you’ll hear this song often on the stereo overhead when you’re out, well, bopping around. Happy shopping!

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