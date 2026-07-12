3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

The 1990s offered music fans many eclectic hits to enjoy. Whether you wanted rock, pop, electronic, rap, metal, alternative, or some other genre, the decade had something for everyone to dive into and explore.

That’s just what we wanted to showcase below. We wanted to highlight three tracks from back in the day that we continue to return to often. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s with melodies that still echo decades later.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Rhythm Of The Night” by Corona from ‘The Rhythm Of The Night’ (1995)

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If you ever needed an excuse to get up and boogie, just put on this 1995 dance track and you’ll be sliding around your living room in no time. Some tunes just seem divinely inspired. Indeed, singing about the rhythm of the night—that’s just a genius hook. Anyone on hand can hear those few words and know exactly what Corona is getting at. The evening has a different feel than mid-afternoon. It induces different vibes and attracts different behaviors. This song underscores that perfectly.

“Breakfast At Tiffany’s” by Deep Blue Something from ‘Home’ (1994)

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If you wanted to show some alien from some other universe what the 1990s was like, this may just be the perfect option. There is something both catchy and whimsical about this offering. It hits you in your gut but also doesn’t take life too seriously. For those who grew up during the decade, that’s how it was. Heavy and weird. Sure, there are other acts to showcase from the era—people like Dr. Dre or Alanis Morissette or Dave Matthews or Kurt Cobain—but “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” by Deep Blue Something somehow is also on that list.

“What Is Love” by Haddaway from ‘The Album’ (1993)

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If you want a melody that literally echoes throughout the ages, then look no further than Haddaway and his 1993 tune about love. Perhaps the most common question people ask themselves is about love—what is it, and do others love me? Well, Haddaway put all those deep, common queries and emotions into a song. And on the track from his LP, The Album, he booms like God from the misty mountains.

Photo by Patrick Ford/Redferns