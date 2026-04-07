3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s You Didn’t Know Were Sampled by Other Songs

The 1990s boasted a plethora of great songs. Music fans had their choice of genre and even their choice of subgenre. But there was also so much that stood out. That’s why the era makes for a great buffet for beat makers today.

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Samples abound! Here below, we wanted to highlight three tracks from the 1990s that have since ended up in other songs. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s you didn’t know were sampled by other songs.

“I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred from ‘Up’ (1991)

Those who grew up in the 1990s surely remember this song from Right Said Fred. It was everywhere, giving anyone who heard it the opportunity to strut and act like a runway model. Well, that trend has continued some 30 years later. In 2021, Drake released his song “Way 2 Sexy“, and it samples the original. Drake’s tune, just like Right Said Fred’s, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Now, that’s something to strut about!

“Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot from ‘Mack Daddy’ (1992)

If you thought Sir Mix-A-Lot’s 1992 hit song “Baby Got Back” was NSFW, plug your ears and shut your eyes when Nicki Minaj’s 2014 song “Anaconda” comes on the airwaves (even more so if it’s the salacious music video). If we’re in the era of body positivity then, well, these are prime examples of why. Celebrating curves and everything in between, these rap trackshave helped pave the way for performers like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B to shine.

“What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes from ‘Bigger, Better, Faster, More!’ (1993)

Speaking of Cardi B, the bodacious rapper sampled 4 Non Blondes’ 1993 hit “What’s Up?” for her 2025 track, “What’s Goin On“, which also features Lizzo. Truly, 4 Non Blondes’ smash tune is one of the most recognizable tracks of the 1990s. Like “Baby Got Back”, it continues to show up in pop culture left and right, from this offering with Cari and Lizzo to a recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. That’s power!

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