4 Rock Songs From 1987 That Every Elder Millennial Can Still Sing Word for Word

These were some of the biggest rock songs in the land when the oldest elder Millennials were starting school in 1987. Even though that was almost 40 years ago, they can still sing these songs word for word, no matter how long it has been since they’ve heard them.

In 1987, these songs climbed the charts and dominated rock radio across the United States. At the same time, elder Millennials were “borrowing” the tapes from their older siblings or parents. Today, they’ll likely hear them on a classic rock station or playlist. Sometimes, one of the more polished tunes will even play over the speakers at the grocery store.

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“Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses

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This wasn’t the biggest rock song of 1987. However, it was one of the coolest. While this wasn’t their debut single, “Welcome to the Jungle” was nearly everyone’s introduction to Guns N’ Roses. It was also the first song the band wrote as a unit. That opening lyric, “You know where you are? You’re in the jungle, baby! You’re gonna die!” remains one of the most iconic in rock and roll history.

“Pour Some Sugar on Me” by Def Leppard

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It didn’t matter if it was 1987 or 1997. This song was all over rock radio. The video was also a mainstay on MTV. So, even if you aren’t a big fan of Def Leppard’s brand of arena rock, the lyrics to this ultra-catchy number likely still live deep in your memory. At the end of the day, the song is a near-perfect snapshot of the mainstream rock scene at that time.

“Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi

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No other song stayed at No. 1 on the Hot 100 longer than this absolute rock classic in 1987. It spent four consecutive weeks at the top of the chart. At the same time, it was in heavy rotation anywhere rock or pop music was played. That’s why we’re able to sing this one it full volume when it comes on in the car.

“Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake

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Even if you don’t remember Whitesnake or anything they released, there’s a good chance you remember this song. The British rock band released it for the second time in 1987, and it became their only Hot 100 No. 1. The chart performance isn’t the reason we can still sing along with it, though. It’s because we’ve all heard it hundreds of times. Moreover, it is one of the catchiest songs in rock history.

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