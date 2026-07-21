3 Songs That Every Small-Town Radio Station Played Constantly in the 1950s

Ah, the 1950s. It was the era of rock and roll, traditional country stylings, and laid-back, soulful pop music. If you grew up in a small town in the 1950s, listening to the radio all day long, you definitely heard the following three hit songs on repeat well toward the end of the decade. Let’s revisit some classics from the era, shall we?

“Rock Around The Clock” by Bill Haley & His Comets from ‘Rock Around The Clock’ (1954)

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Some might say that this rock and roll classic was the song of the 1950s. There are quite a few contenders for such a title, but “Rock Around The Clock” by Bill Haley & His Comets deserves to be right up there at the time. This early-era rock classic was written by Max C. Freedman and James E. Myers, and it was made famous by singer Bill Haley and his band, His Comets. “Rock Around The Clock” was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as the UK Singles chart.

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“Blue Suede Shoes” by Carl Perkins from ‘Dance Album Of Carl Perkins’ (1956)

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Another decade-defining song, “Blue Suede Shoes” by Carl Perkins remains one of the most memorable rockabilly blues tunes from the mid-1950s. And if you listened to a lot of small-town radio in the 1950s, this was one of those songs that would make it to rotation several times a day. “Blue Suede Shoes” is a rock and roll standard today, and back in 1956, it was a smash hit. This Carl Perkins-penned tune was a No. 1 hit on the US country chart. It was also a No. 2 hit on the Hot 100.

“Mona Lisa” by Nat King Cole (1950)

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Nat King Cole’s iconic pop standard dropped way back in 1950. And it’s still considered one of the most defining songs of the era. Many a small-town radio listener got to enjoy this smash hit throughout most of the 1950s, perhaps more than any other song from the era. “Mona Lisa” peaked at No. 1 on both the pop and R&B charts in the US. It remains one of Cole’s most beloved tunes to this day.

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