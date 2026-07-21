4 Pop Songs From 1972 That Make Baby Boomers Feel Like Time Travelers

Baby boomers everywhere likely remember at least a few of the pop hit songs that graced the radio in 1972. And some of those songs are so memorable, so catchy, so era-defining, that you probably feel like a time traveler every time you listen to them. I think the following four songs fit that bill, don’t you? Let’s travel back in time to 1972!

“The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” by Roberta Flack from ‘First Take’

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This soulful jazz tune was a pretty huge pop hit back in 1972. “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” was recorded by the legendary Roberta Flack and written by Ewan MacColl. It was recorded by quite a few singers over the years, but Flack’s version will probably always be the most well-known. Her stunning, soulful rendition of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” hit No. 1 in the US, Canada, and Australia. It also won two Grammy Awards.

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“I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash from ‘I Can See Clearly Now’

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Is there a chorus from a 1972 song more memorable than this one? I’m not so sure. “I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash was a reggae-soul smash that year, peaking at No. 1 in the US and Canada. Written by Johnny Nash himself, “I Can See Clearly Now” would go on to become a pop standard. Tons of artists have covered it in the years since, from Jimmy Cliff to Willie Nelson to Ray Charles.

“Ben” by Michael Jackson from ‘Ben’

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Michael Jackson was just a kid when “Ben” became a smash hit in 1972. This pop classic would become MJ’s first No. 1 hit as a solo artist, kicking off a long and fruitful career as the King of Pop. Interestingly enough, “Ben” was written for fellow young pop star Donny Osmond, but he was on tour and unavailable to record it. It’s a good thing it went to Jackson, as I really can’t imagine anyone else singing this one.

“Puppy Love” by Donny Osmond from ‘Portrait Of Donny’

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Speaking of Donny Osmond, like MJ, he was just a kid when “Puppy Love” became a smash hit in 1972. This entry on our list of pop songs from 1972 that make baby boomers travel back in time was originally a Paul Anka song from 1960. Osmond’s version took over the charts, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 in Canada and the UK.

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