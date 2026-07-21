4 Rock Songs That Define the Classic Sound of the Mid-1970s

The mid-1970s boasted a special style of rock music. The songs were often brash and in your face. No longer were bands attempting to be Trojan Horses, offering subliminal sonic messages. No: their meanings were upfront and confident.

Here below, we wanted to explore four tracks from the middle of the seminal classic rock decade. These are four songs we adore and return to often. Indeed, these are four rock songs that define the classic sound of the mid-1970s.

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“Blitzkrieg Bop” by Ramones from ‘Ramones’ (1976)

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Punk rock music gained a great deal of popularity in the 1970s. One of the bands at the center of that storm was the New York City-born rock group known as the Ramones. When you were in that band, you became family (and took on the last name Ramones). And what held the kin together was fast, energetic music that let you blow off some steam.

“Kashmir” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Physical Graffiti’ (1975)

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No rock band impacted the 1970s more than Led Zeppelin. Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham were the gold standard for rock. Heck, there’s a reason why entire radio stations host Led Zeppelin rock blocks on their daily shows. For evidence of the band’s power in the middle of the decade, look no further than “Kashmir”. It’s a head-bobbing wonder of a track.

“Hotel California” by Eagles from ‘Hotel California’ (1976)

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In the middle of the 1970s, the California rock band known as the Eagles released a song that shed light on both the plight of rock stars and the strange qualities of living in Los Angeles. Indeed, “Hotel California” is a warning to anyone trying to become famous. It’s not always as great as it sounds. If you want to hear why, just fire up this 1976 track.

“Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd from ‘Wish You Were Here’ (1975)

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Pink Floyd was instrumental when it came to the style and flavor of the 1970s. In the middle of the decade, the psychedelic group released several mind-bending and beloved records, including the lamenting Wish You Were Here. The title track from the LP recalls the band’s founder, Syd Barrett. He had to leave the project due to mental health issues. But sometimes it’s the most intimate of moments that inspire the best rock songs.

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