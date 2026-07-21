3 Hit Songs From 1964 That Don’t Make Much Sense, but We Still Love Them Anyway

Almost nothing was off-limits in the music of the 1960s. Whether it was a love song, a sad song, or just a feel-good tune, the music of the 1960s remains one of the best eras in music. These are three of the best songs that came out in 1964. The lyrics didn’t make much sense, but we still love them today.

“C’mon And Swim” by Bobby Freeman

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The title track of Bobby Freeman’s fourth and final album, “C’mon And Swim” was written by Thomas Coman and Sylvester Stewart. Although it may seem like it’s about being in the water, the song is actually about a dance.

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The simple lyrics say in part, “C’mon everybody, c’mon in / Bobby’s gonna show you how to do the swim / Kinda like The Monkey, kinda like The Twist / Pretend you’re in the water and you go like this / Now baby, swim / Baby, do The Swim.”

“C’mon And Swim” is Freeman’s second and final Top 5 single on the pop charts. The first was “Do You Want To Dance”, Freeman’s debut single. Numerous artists later covered “C’mon And Swim”, including Ray Anthony, Billy Strange, and Martha and the Vandellas.

“Bread And Butter” by The Newbeats

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“Bread And Butter” is the first single by The Newbeats. It is also their biggest hit. On their freshman Bread & Butter album, “Bread And Butter” was written by Larry Parks and Jay Turnbow.

The song says, “Well, she don’t cook mashed potatoes / She don’t cook T-bone steaks / She don’t feed me peanut butter / She knows that I can’t take / He likes bread and butter / He likes toast and jam / That’s what his baby feeds him / He’s her loving man.”

“Um, Um, Um, Um, Um, Um” by Major Lance

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“Um, Um, Um, Um, Um, Um” is the title track of Major Lance’s sophomore record. His only No. 1 R&B single, “Um, Um, Um, Um, Um, Um” also became a Top 5 pop single. It later became part of Major Lance’s Greatest Hits Recorded Live at the Torch, out in 1973.

“Um, Um, Um, Um, Um, Um” says, “Walking through the park, it wasn’t quite dark / There was a man sitting on a bench / Out of the crowd as his head lowly bowed / He just moaned and he made no sense / He’d just go / Um, um, um, um, um, um / Um, um, um, um, um, um / Um, um, um, um, um, um / Um, um, um, um, um, um.”

Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns