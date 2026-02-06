3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s That Get Me out of Bed

When your head hits the pillow at night, you’re thinking one thing: it’s time for a good night’s sleep. But so often that intention falls simply to the wayside. Insomnia or racing thoughts can keep you up and, thus, keep you from rising and shining when the sun comes up.

It can be difficult to get out of bed sometimes. But that’s where music can come in and help. Some songs can really rouse you from your slumber. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 2000s that get me out of bed in the morning.

“American Boy” by Estelle from ‘Shine’ (2008)

This track from the British-born songwriter and performer Estelle is simply fun. It’s flirty, it’s cute, and it’s multicultural. For those who often travel, sometimes it’s the case that romance can come from where you least expect it—even across the Atlantic Ocean. And it’s that spontaneous vibe that inspires us. If you ever see a person lollygagging in bed, try putting on this track and let it enliven them. Maybe the thought of a crush in London will rev their engines!

“Because I Got High” by Afroman from ‘Because I Got High’ (2000)

It’s funny—this is a song about inaction. But the humor that Afroman brings to the track is warm and welcome. It’s the kind of tune that puts a smile on your face and it’s that smile that can be the spark to get you out from under the blankets. In fact, the shoe company Puma just used the tune in a popular TV commercial advertising running and running shoes. Now if that doesn’t jolt you up, perhaps nothing will!

“Smooth Criminal” by Alien Ant Farm from ‘Anthology’ (2001)

Speaking of a jolt of energy—this song is just that. Its buzzy riffs and sharp-tongued delivery is like a current through your spine. It’s the kind of track that both gets the party started and gets your skeleton shaking. It gets your muscles moving. It gets your brain bouncing. Indeed, Alien Ant Farm created an alarm clock of a song with this Michael Jackson cover!

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic