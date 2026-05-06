3 of the Most Beautiful Songs Written by Rock’s Loudest Bands

When you think of the three rock bands below, you wouldn’t immediately think of stunning songs. They are more known for their raw power. Nevertheless, these bands have beautiful songs at their disposal. Revisit some of rock’s loudest bands’ prettiest songs below. They will manage your expectations for what the genre can do.

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“Nothing Else Matters” — Metallica

Metallica isn’t a band that would be accused of sounding pretty. If anything, their merit is how rough-around-the-edges they can make their legendary brand of hard rock. However, one of their top hits, “Nothing Else Matters,” is a stunningly beautiful song.

The many cross-genre covers of this song prove its universality. Pop artists have tried their hand at this metal track, as have rockers who are typically less hard-edged. James Hetfield takes his powerhouse vocals and dampens them to the point that we can almost describe them as tender. This song stands singular amongst the rest of Metallica’s music, which is likely why it did so well in the first place.

“Dream On” — Aerosmith

Steven Tyler’s vocals are like a punch to the gut. Even in his most subtle song, his vocals come through strong. “Dream On” is more power than it is ballad, but it still earns a rightful place on this list. Tyler’s vocals start out as intimate as he can get them, only to explode into his usual fare in the chorus.

Though Tyler is up to his usual tricks in this song, his voice is used in a way that makes this one of Aerosmith’s most stunning efforts. The slow-burning nature of “Dream On” is a stunning pursuit in making hard rock feel beautiful and tender.

“Love Of My Life” — Queen

Like Tyler, Freddie Mercury’s vocals were anything but subtle. The Queen frontman never pulled back an inch before full throttle. But even with his unparalleled power considered, “Love Of My Life” is a beautiful song that somehow makes that power feel intimate.

Mercury brought the listener into his heart in this iconic ballad, proving he was not a one-trick pony. A new Queen fan who has only heard “Bohemian Rhapsody” or “Killer Queen” might be surprised to learn that this song comes from Mercury. But once they are acquainted with it, the diversity of his talent becomes quite clear.

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