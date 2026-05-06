I Can’t Believe No One Remembers These 3 Hard Rock Songs From the 1960s

These three 1960s songs really set the scene for hard rock. Before the sub-genre was officially coined, these tracks helped audiences get comfortable with the edgy side of rock. Far too few people discuss these tracks today, especially given how important they were to the development of many sides of the genre, from garage to punk. Do you still listen to these hard rock precursors?

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: No Skips: 3 Classic Rock Albums From the 1960s You’ll Never Have To Fast-Forward Through]

“The Witch” — The Sonics

The Sonics’ “The Witch” directly influenced the hard rock movement as it took shape later on in the 60s and 70s. This energetic hit was a precursor to punk, with its guitar-riff refrain and punchy lyricism.

“Well you better watch out now / Or she’ll put you down / ‘Cause she’s an evil chick / Say she’s the witch,” the lyrics read, bringing a darker side to the 60s scene. This song doesn’t get talked about as much as it should nowadays, given how influential it was on the development of rock’s sharper edge.

“7 And 7 Is” — Love

Love’s “7 And 7 Is” has a chaotic energy about it that only hard rock can pull off. This song’s relentless tempo has a lineage of hard rock songs that is easy to trace. Whether subconsciously or expressly, countless bands that wanted to lean into hard rock as the 60s went on were inspired by this Love song.

“If I don’t start cryin’, it’s because that I have got no eyes / My father’s in the fireplace, and my dog lies hypnotized,” the lyrics read. Love leaned into the hard-rock convention of attitude first, lyrical meaning second. The band led with punky energy, delivering lyrics that focus more on how they make the listener feel than on the meaning they convey.

“Pushin’ Too Hard” — The Seeds

The Seeds’ “Pushin’ Too Hard” was a cornerstone of the 60s garage rock movement. While some bands were pushing polish, this group wasn’t afraid to get a little messy. That approach to music-making would only become more common as hard rock was established as a full-blown sub-genre.

“You’re pushin’ too hard, a-pushin’ on me / You’re pushin’ too hard, a-what you want me to be,” the lyrics read. The band embodied the punk movement well before it had a name with these lyrics, pushing back at expectations.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)