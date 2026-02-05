3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2010s That Get Me out of Bed

Have you ever had one of those mornings? You went to bed at a sensible hour. You set your alarm clock for the right time. You even woke up when the alarm went off and you didn’t have to hit the snooze button 1,000 times. But still there you are, under the blankets.

Videos by American Songwriter

We’ve all been there. You’re awake, but you haven’t moved a muscle. Getting out of bed can be hard—it can be almost as difficult as an Olympic sport. But that’s where music can come in. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 2010s that get me out of bed.

“Whip My Hair” by Willow (Single, 2010)

It can be difficult to be the progeny of famous people. However, when it comes to Willow Smith, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, she has always seemed more mature than her age. Take, for example, her breakout music hit, “Whip My Hair”. The standalone single hit No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and it remains one of the catchiest tunes of its day. But here’s the kicker: Willow was just 10 years old when that offering was racing up the charts. Now, that’s talent! It’s the kind of skill that can push you to get out of bed in the morning and try your hand at writing music!

“Cups” by Anna Kendrick from ‘More From Pitch Perfect’ (2012)

Not only is this song inventive, but it’s also the type of track to live in your brain after just one listen. Known for her talent as an actor, Anna Kendrick scored a No. 6 song on the Billboard Hot 100 for this track about departure. It uses things you might find in a restaurant for rhythm. And it leans on that feeling of a big fish in a small town—oh, we just want to swim away in the music. Let that familiar feeling rouse you from the sack and let your feet hit the floor.

“Shut Up And Dance” by Walk The Moon from ‘Talking Is Hard’ (2014)

We’ll keep this short and simple. When a song can rise to the mountain tops and touch the peaks that touch the sky—as this song can—there is no chance you’ll stay in bed if it comes on. Shut up and wake up. Shut up and get your coffee. Shut up and face the day. Then tonight, shut up and dance!

Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Acne