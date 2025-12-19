3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2010s We Know You Forgot

The golden age of one-hit wonders has to be somewhere during the 1970s and 1980s. If you go back into the history of those decades, you’ll see a seemingly never-ending list of buzzy rock tracks or eerie new wave songs from artists who never quite followed up their success a second time.

But the 2010s? Do one-hit wonders even still happen in the 21st century? Well, the answer to that question is a resounding yes! And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 2010s we know you already forgot about.

“Cups” by Anna Kendrick from ‘More From Pitch Perfect’ (2012)

Anna Kendrick is a world-class actor who has been in movies like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. But it was her work in the film series Pitch Perfect that helped get her a Top 40 single. That track hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it is yet another feather in Kendrick’s cap. So don’t forget it, especially if you’re a fan of the performer.

“Say Something” by A Great Big World from ‘Is There Anybody Out There?’ (2014)

When A Great Big World brought in Christina Aguilera to feature on this emotive, grand piano-driven tune, something beautiful was created. Remorse. Some songs just sum up the mood, the word. This is one of those songs. When you just need to hear that one more word to keep going. Sometimes you don’t hear it, and the world changes forever. That’s what this track is all about.

“Ex’s & Oh’s” by Elle King from ‘Love Stuff’ (2015)

While pop music might not be everyone’s cup of tea, those who do enjoy it often love it for its tight writing and clever lyricism. Enter: Elle King, whose hit single “Ex’s & Oh’s” checks all the boxes. The song about breakups is fun, witty, and enlivening, and very much of its time. It’s good for the club or your car, as you belt the lyrics while heading down the highway. Don’t forget about this 2010s tune!

