Longtime Band Member Exits Legendary Psychedelic Rock Group After 34 Years: “They’re Done With Me”

In 1991, Steven Drozd replaced Nathan Roberts as drummer of Oklahoma City psychedelic rock band the Flaming Lips. When guitarist and backing vocalist Ronald Jones exited five years later, Drozd took on keyboard and guitar duties. An integral part of the band’s breakout 1999 album The Soft Bulletin, he co-wrote many songs alongside frontman Wayne Coyne.

However, online buzz has surrounded Drozd’s extended absence from the band. He last appeared onstage with the Grammy-winning outfit more than a year ago. On Wednesday (Dec. 17), Drozd appeared to inadvertently let his status with the band slip in a post to Threads.

Responding to a user who asked if he were “officially done” with the band, the 56-year-old multi-instrumentalist replied, “They’re done with me — but we’re not talking about it. So yes I’m moving on. Just keep it to yourself for now. Ok?”

Possibly not realizing his reply was public, Drozd quickly deleted the post—but not before someone captured a screen grab, which they shared to Reddit.

Acknowledging the gaffe the next day, Drozd wrote on Threads, “What do you call it when a Gen Xer makes a Boomer mistake? that’s what I did yesterday here on threads lol.”

The Houston, Texas-born artist last performed with the Flaming Lips on Oct. 9, 2024, when the band opened for Weezer at Chase Center in San Francisco. AJ Slaughter has filled in on guitar since then, but Steven Drozd’s Threads post marks the first time anyone on in the band has acknowledged his departure.

Steven Drozd’s Tenure with the Flaming Lips Was Marred By Addiction

Throughout his time in the Flaming Lips, Steven Drozd battled substance use issues, which came to a head in the early 2000s when his arm was nearly amputated due to what he believed was an infected spider bite.

“What really happened is, I got an abcess from an intravenous dr*g injection and it turned into an infection,” Drozd admitted in a 2002 interview with Ink 19. “My hand swelled up like a f—kin’ tennis ball; it was really bad. I was embarrassed about it and I didn’t want to tell anyone about my dr*g habit, so I said that I got bit by a spider.”

Drozd entered rehab following the success of the band’s 2002 album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. He told Ink 19 in October 2002 that he had been clean for almost a year.

