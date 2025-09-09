3 One-Hit Wonders From the 70s for When the World Is Ending

Today, so much of our lives is lived online, on the computer, on our phones. And if you spend about five minutes on the internet in any capacity today, chances are you’re going to come across a social media post or a news headline that makes it seem as if the world is falling apart. There is a constant feeling of dread in 2025 for many. As some say, if you aren’t pissed off, you aren’t paying attention.

Videos by American Songwriter

But sometimes paying attention can make you feel like the sky is actually falling. It can make you want to hide. So, thank goodness there is music to help us remember that all is not lost. That life is worth enjoying! That the sky is not really falling. Indeed, for those who need it, these are three one-hit wonders from the 70s for when you feel like the world is ending!

“Dancing In The Moonlight” by King Harvest from ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’ (1972)

This King Harvest song, which hit No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, is soothing and comforting. It’s also somehow energizing. Those three qualities might just be the perfect trifecta for when your anxiety is acting up. And when it feels like the sky is falling, you might as well get comfortable dancing in the moonlight. One last dance before the fire and brimstone take us? Sure, why not! Thank goodness this lively, loving track from King Harvest is here for us in our moment of need.

“The Lord’s Prayer” by Sister Janet Mead (Single, 1973)

Those who grew up in the Catholic church know “The Lord’s Prayer” well. It’s also known as the “Our Father” prayer. And while religion might not be for everyone, which we totally understand, this pop tune from nun Sister Janet Mead might be the perfect Venn Diagram of religion and modern music. Indeed, Sister Mead put “The Lord’s Prayer” to music and earned herself a hit track. Her rendition of the prayer hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. And it might just be the right song for the end of days.

“Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry from ‘Wild Cherry’ (1976)

When the world is ending and there’s nothing left to do, why not put on an uplifting jam? Few could listen to “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry and not want to get up and dance. Funk rock would be oddly perfect for an end-of-the-world scenario, if only to give the listeners one last hurrah before it all comes to a close. These one-hit wonders hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart in 1976 with “Play That Funky Music”, and it’s been a classic ever since.

Photo by Kenneth Stevens/Fairfax Media via Getty Images