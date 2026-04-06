3 One-Hit Wonders That 1960s Kids Still Get Stuck in Their Heads Today

No matter when a song was released, it can get stuck in your head. But if you were around when the track first hit the radio airwaves, your connection to it is that much stronger. Some songs just live in your brain—and those from your childhood can especially well. That’s what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that do a good job at making a home in a person’s psyche. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that 60s kids still get stuck in their heads today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Who Put The Bomp (In The Bomp, Bomp, Bomp)” by Barry Mann from ‘Who Put The Bomp’ (1961)

The 1960s were known for ushering in rock music to a mainstream audience. But the decade also boasted a number of novelty songs that played in the rock sound but that were comprised of silly lyrics. Exhibit A: “Who Put The Bomp (In The Bomp, Bomp, Bomp)” by Barry Mann. The track was practically invented in a lab to stick in your brain. And, well, it does just that!

“Wipe Out” by The Surfaris from ‘Wipe Out’ (1963)

There’s surf rock music and then there’s the Platonic Ideal of surf rock music. “Wipe Out” by The Surfaris is definitional. It is the surf rock song you think of when you think of surf rock songs. It is your favorite surf rock artist’s favorite surf rock track. And it sums up the style, the subgenre, and it’s perfect. That’s why anyone who has heard it has had it stuck in their head ever since. Like the waves, the tide, and the sun, this track is timeless.

“Do You Love Me” by The Contours from ‘Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)’ (1962)

Now these are some stellar 1960s one-hit wonders. As soon as you hear this song once, it sticks with you. The vocal dynamism displayed on this offering is unparalleled. Not only that but on it, The Contours ask an essential question—perhaps the essential question when it comes to being a human being. Do you love me? That query combined with the signing group’s talent and performance—chef’s kiss. This is a song that just stays with you.

Photo by RB/Redferns