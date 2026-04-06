Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight (April 6, 2026)? Here’s Everything To Know

Fans of American Idol knew the Songs of Faith episode was going to be special. But they had no idea the episode would leave them completely confused after Ryan Seacrest revealed the producers needed more time to count the votes. Ending the episode with no eliminations, fans were left having to wait another week to find out who made it into the Top 12. While the days dragged on, Monday is finally here, and the only question fans want to know – is there a new episode of American Idol tonight?

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Quickly becoming a favorite episode among fans, the Songs of Faith night featured powerful performances from Rae, Jake Thistle, and Hannah Harper. For Harper, she decided to channel Chris Tomlin when she covered “At the Cross (Love Ran Red.) But with only 12 singers moving forward, even Harper could watch her dream end tonight. That’s right, tonight will bring a new episode of American Idol.

With the competition continuing tonight, American Idol will kick off with Ryan Seacrest announcing the voting results from last week. For two singers, their road to stardom will end. Revealing the Top 12, the competition prepares to move into the 90s Judges’ Song Contest. Having the power once again, the judges will have the chance to pick the song for the contestants to cover.

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’s First Live Show of the Season Gets Huge Viewership Bump]

Hannah Harper Leads The Competition On ‘American Idol’

With stars like Danielle Fishel, Andrea Barber, Caroline Rhea, and Reginald VelJohnson dominating 90s television, fans can expect a nostalgic twist that brings the spirit of the decade back to life.

Looking back at Harper’s emotional performance last week, fans considered her the reason to watch the season. “She’s the reason I’m watching this season. True worship well done. She really feels what she is singing.” The comments didn’t stop there.

“She knows the man she is singing about. She is real!! Her personal relationship with him is evident.” “If she doesn’t win Idol or get an awesome record deal. She won by sharing her faith. As a Christian, she has won EVERYTHING.” “She’s the Front Runner!! Go Hannah. This is beautiful. God has given you an amazing gift!” “Hannah reminds me so much of Alison Krass, and that voice is to die for. Thank you, Hannah.”

As the competition tightens, tonight’s episode promises to be a turning point for the remaining contestants. Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)