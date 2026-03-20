3 One-Hit Wonders That 70s Kids Still Get Stuck in Their Heads Today

Have you ever had a song stuck in your head? Like really stuck? Like it’s a pick in an acoustic guitar and you just can’t shake it loose? Well, if so, we understand your plight. We’ve been there. And so have a lot of other people through the years. That’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three songs that music fans from back in the day have had stuck in their noggins many times. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that 70s kids still get stuck in their heads today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Black Betty” by Ram Jam from ‘Ram Jam’ (1977)

This song with its buzzy guitars, hypnotizing kick drum, and simple lyrics gets in your head, burrows down, and finds a home. Fans went crazy over the track from the New York City-born Ram Jam in 1977, and decades later, listeners had it stuck in their heads all over again thanks to its inclusion on the Blow movie soundtrack. It’s just one of those rock numbers that lives in you after a single spin.

“Werewolves Of London” by Warren Zevon from ‘Excitable Boy’ (1978)

Anytime a song provides its listeners a howl, you know it’s going to be memorable. It’s also unique to have a track about a monster. But Warren Zevon pulled it all off on this iconic 1978 single. Not only is this a fun, lasting track, but it really just gets in your head and sticks there because of that howl. It’s like you’ve fallen into a kids cartoon. Maybe it’s Halloween. Whatever it is, you can’t help but sing along with Zevon as he howls, howls, howls.

“My Sharona” by The Knack from ‘Get The Knack’ (1979)

This song was so catchy and memorable in its day that “Weird Al” Yankovic decided to cover it and he did so with nearly equal effectiveness. But no matter who covers or parodies this offering, the result is the same. It’s the original that remains incomparable. The energy behind this song is infectious. It propels out of the music and nestles into your gut, into your soul. And it lives there, bouncing around your cranium, too.

Photo by Echoes/Redferns