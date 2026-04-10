3 One-Hit Wonders That 80s Kids Still Get Stuck in Their Heads Today

Did you ever wish you had your own soundtrack? Did you ever wish that music played while you walked down the street, drove down the highway, or ate a bowl of soup? Well, sometimes you do! When you have a song stuck in your head, the music is like your own personal score.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs that get stuck in people’s heads rather easily—a trio of tracks that stick to a brain like honey. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that 80s kids still get stuck in their heads today.

“867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone from ‘Tommy Tutone 2’ (1981)

If this song came out today, some might argue that it was created with AI. It just seems that scientifically attuned to the human ear. Or maybe that’s the argument against AI. Let’s not get off track. The point is, this song is about as memorable as it gets. With just one listen, you find yourself putting a telephone number to memory. Back in the 1980s, people used to have dozens of phone numbers memorized. Today? Just Jenny’s.

“I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls from ‘A Flock Of Seagulls’ (1982)

Never did running away sound so cool. In 1982, A Flock Of Seagulls put the act to melody and created a masterpiece. The early 1980s was an interesting time for popular music. The 1970s and its rock scene were over. The new age of pop and grunge hadn’t yet taken hold. In the space between, A Flock Of Seagulls found a home. And they’ve never been forgotten since. These one-hit wonders keep running and 80s kids keep listening.

“(I Just) Died In Your Arms” by Cutting Crew from ‘Broadcast’ (1986)

It might be strange to think of a song about dying as memorable, but that’s where we are with this signature 1980s number. In the mid-1980s, songs like this were everywhere. Dramatic and echoing, they reached a big audience. But it remains noteworthy when one can rise above the pack and stand out for long. Enter: “(I Just) Died In Your Arms” by Cutting Crew. It’s so good we don’t even care it’s about the end.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images