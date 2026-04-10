4 Songs John Lennon Wrote For Ringo Starr After The Beatles

Along with its all-star cast of musicians—Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson, and Rick Danko of the Band, Marc Bolan, Billy Preston, Harry Nilsson, and more special guests—Ringo Starr’s third solo album, Ringo, was also a Beatles reunion, of sorts.



Ringo was the first album featuring all four members of the Beatles, each collaborating on different tracks, after the band split in 1970. George Harrison also wrote or co-wrote three tracks, including the gentler plea to a lot of love, “Photograph,” “Sunshine Life for Me (Sail Away Raymond),” and the closing “You and Me (Babe),” while Paul and Linda McCartney wrote and appeared on the track “Six O’Clock.” The latter also marked the first time Starr and McCartney worked together since the Beatles’ split in 1970.



On Ringo, John Lennon also penned the opening track, “I’m the Greatest,” and went on to co-write several more songs for Starr’s solo albums in the ’70s.

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John Lennon and Ringo Starr arrive at On The Rox nightclub in Los Angeles, California.

(Photos by Brad Elterman/FilmMagic)

“Ringo was a star…before we even met,” Lennon told Playboy in a 1980 interview. “He was a professional drummer who sang and performed and had Ringo Starr-time, and he was in one of the top groups in Britain, especially in Liverpool, before we even had a drummer.”



Lennon continued, “Ringo’s talent would have come out one way or the other. I don’t know what he would have ended up as, but whatever that spark is in Ringo that we all know but can’t put our finger on, whether it is acting, drumming, or singing, I don’t know. There is something in him that is projectable, and he would have surfaced with or without the Beatles. Ringo is a damn good drummer.”

[RELATED: 5 Songs George Harrison Wrote or Co-Wrote For Ringo Starr’s Solo Projects]

“I’m the Greatest” (1970)

Written by John Lennon

Inspired by boxer Muhammad Ali’s famous saying, “I am the greatest,” Lennon wrote this opening track to Ringo, which was more about himself. The second verse also alludes to their earlier days with the Beatles—Then when I was a teenager / I knew that I had got somethin’ goin’ / All my friends told me I was great. Produced by Richard Perry, the song was recorded at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles in March 1973, and also featured longtime Beatles collaborators Billy Preston on organ and bassist Klaus Voormann.



Coincidentally, three former Beatles also play on the track: Lennon, Harrison, and Starr. “I’m the Greatest” marked the first and last time the three of them appeared on a song together since their split and before Lennon died in 1980.

“(It’s All Down to) Goodnight Vienna” (1974)

Written by John Lennon

While working on his 1974 album, Walls and Bridges, John Lennon also contributed the title track to Starr’s album Goodnight Vienna. Recorded using session musicians from Walls and Bridges, Lennon wrote and produced “(It’s All Down to) Goodnight Vienna,” and also played piano on the track. On the album, Lennon also suggested a cover of The Platters’ 1960 hit, “Only You (And You Alone),” and also produced it and played guitar on the recording. Lennon can also be heard saying the “1,2,3,4” count-in at the beginning of “(It’s All Down to) Goodnight Vienna.”



The album also features a contribution from Elton John and Bernie Taupin, “Snookeroo,” and another by Harry Nilsson, “Easy for Me.”

“Goodnight Vienna” (Reprise)

Written by John Lennon

“OK, with gusto, boys, with gusto!” Lennon can be heard saying before the band kicks in at the closing reprise of “Goodnight Vienna.” The track, also written by Lennon, is an outro “Thank You” from Starr to close the album, directed at the band and the listener.

“Cookin’ (In the Kitchen of Love)” (1976)

Written by John Lennon

The Beatles reunited again on Starr’s fifth album, Ringo’s Rotogravure. Harrison contributed “I’ll Still Love You,” and later threatened to sue Starr because he didn’t like the interpretation and production of the song on the album. Everything was later settled between the two. For the album, McCartney also offered up “Pure Gold” and sang backing vocals on the track with Linda. Lennon’s contribution, “Cookin’ (In the Kitchen of Love),” is a lighthearted romp about enjoying love and life, and features him on piano.



Though it was the final song he wrote for Starr, Lennon planned to work on his former bandmate’s 1981 album Stop and Smell the Roses and even contributed two songs, “Nobody Told Me” and “Life Begins at 40,” but was murdered before the scheduled sessions.

Photo: Brad Elterman/FilmMagic