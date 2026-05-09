3 One-Hit Wonders That Anyone Who Was Young in the 60s Will Remember

If you were a child of the 1960s, then you likely know the three one-hit wonders below. These songs were everywhere in that era and continue to be some of the cultural calling cards in hindsight. These top hits may not have ensured longevity for their artists, but they certainly made momentary waves. Revisit these one-hit wonders from the swinging sixties below.

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“Sugar, Sugar” — The Archies

This song, performed by the fictional band, The Archies, blurred the lines between childhood cartoons and the pop charts. “Sugar, Sugar” proved that a hit can come from anywhere, even animated teens in Riverdale.

If you were young in the 60s, you likely remember not being able to escape this bubblegum pop masterpiece. It’s charmingly simple and lodges its way into your mind the very first time you hear it. If you didn’t grow up in the 60s, you might not even know the unlikely origins of this song. All that many in the younger generation know is that this one-hit wonder has massive staying power, given how much it’s still played today.

“In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” — Iron Butterfly

This late 60s one-hit wonder feels a little ahead of its time. It rocks hard, and the vocals are reminiscent of the post-grunge movement that would happen many decades later. Audiences knew they were listening to something special in 1968, sending this song up the charts.

“In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” is one of those songs that just seeps in subconsciously. If you were a teen in the 60s, then you grew up with this song. Even if this isn’t from your generation, it has likely still been a mainstay in your life because it has found a permanent home in pop culture.

“Different Drum” — The Stone Poneys

The Stone Poneys helped launch Linda Ronstadt’s career. Really, just one song completely changed the game for the powerhouse vocalist: “Different Drum.” This folk track is the perfect backdrop to Ronstadt’s heartstring-tugging voice. It’s no wonder she was able to go on and find such success with this song as her resume.

Those who grew up in the 60s likely heard this song often. Though it hasn’t remained as popular as many of Ronstadt’s other top songs, it’s still an important moment in 60s folk that fans would do well to remember.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)